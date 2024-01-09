en English
Health

Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Marsha Weigum, a mother confronted with the prenatal diagnosis of a 99% chance of her son having Down’s syndrome, is launching a non-profit organization called Our Voice for the Voiceless. Instead of accepting the doctor’s suggestion to consider abortion, Marsha embraced the potential challenges and joys of raising a child with Down’s syndrome.

Our Voice for the Voiceless: A Beacon of Support

The organization aims to offer resources such as informational materials, courses, counseling, events, and community support for families of children with special needs. It particularly targets smaller communities in Colorado where such resources are scarce. The formal launch of its services is scheduled for October 2024. However, Marsha has been an active beacon of support for parents through online communities and local events since 2021.

Challenging Negative Perspectives

Marsha advocates for the joy and love that children with differences can bring to a family, challenging the negative perspectives often presented to parents upon diagnosis. She emphasizes the need for hopeful and positive information from the outset to counteract pressures some parents face to abort on disability grounds.

A Grim Picture in the UK

In the UK, abortion based on disability is legal through all nine months of pregnancy, with the Abortion Act 1967 allowing abortions where there is a substantial risk of the child being ‘seriously handicapped,’ a term broadly interpreted to include conditions like Down’s syndrome. In 2021, 859 abortions in the UK were for babies prenatally diagnosed with Down’s syndrome. Catherine Robinson, a spokesperson for Right to Life UK, asserts the value of every human life, highlighting the role of organizations like Our Voice for the Voiceless in offering essential support for families under pressure.

Health Human Rights United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

