Mother Files Lawsuit Against Deputies for Alleged Assault and Medical Neglect

Malia Ashad, a mother of two, has filed a federal lawsuit against several Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, accusing them of brutality and denial of medical treatment in a California hospital's emergency room. The incident unfolded on August 9, 2022, after an altercation at an Alameda County Superior Court hearing, where Ashad was assaulted by a woman, against whom she held a restraining order.

Alleged Assault and Injustice

Ashad's initial relief at the deputies' arrival turned into a nightmare when she alleges they assaulted her, exacerbating her injuries and triggering a seizure. Despite these severe conditions, she was arrested for battery, a charge that was subsequently dropped.

Hospital Incident Raises Concerns

At the hospital, Ashad's ordeal continued. The deputies allegedly refused to allow her a CT scan or a change into a hospital gown, insisting that she be cleared for incarceration. Contrary to federally mandated protocol, Ashad was allegedly denied a CT scan, adding to her debilitating head and body pain.

A Fight for Justice

Ashad's lawsuit accuses the deputies of violating her civil rights and demands unspecified damages. In a shocking claim, Ashad states she was again attacked at the hospital. The deputies involved have not faced any disciplinary action. Ashad's case, which is demanding a jury trial, highlights the alleged brutality she suffered and the medical treatment denial she experienced, raising critical questions about law enforcement's use of force and the treatment of Black women's pain.