Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter’s Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed

In a tragic turn of events, Tena Wood, a 32-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, who was facing trial for the death of her 7-week-old daughter, Cheeyanna McKamey, passed away on Christmas morning due to a pulmonary thromboembolism. The condition, characterized by a blood clot blocking blood flow in the lungs, took the life of Wood before her court proceedings could commence.

Confirmation of Death and Dismissal of Charges

Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, confirmed Wood’s death following an autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist. The official manner of Wood’s death is still pending, as results from a toxicology report are awaited. At the time of her untimely demise, Wood had been released on bond.

Wood was charged in April with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and an additional charge as a habitual offender. However, these charges have now been dismissed posthumously, following an order by Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt.

The Incident Leading to Charges

The incident that led to the charges against Wood occurred in July 2022. Police and paramedics discovered Cheeyanna McKamey unresponsive in her home, which she shared with her father, Erik Wayne McKamey. An autopsy later revealed that the infant died from positional asphyxia and had traces of fentanyl in her blood.

Erik McKamey, 40, is also facing charges related to the incident. Like Wood, he has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and is looking at a habitual offender enhancement. His trial is slated to begin on February 13.