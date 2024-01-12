en English
Health

Mother ‘Devastated’ as Inquiry into Son’s Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Mother ‘Devastated’ as Inquiry into Son’s Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays

Sharon Fenty, a bereaved mother from Aberdeen, has publicized her profound distress and sense of disappointment following an additional delay in the publication of the findings from a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of her son, Warren Fenty. The young man, just 20-years-old at the time of his death, tragically succumbed to a drug overdose while in police custody in 2014.

Another Delay in the Long-Awaited Inquiry

The verdict by Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, initially scheduled to be revealed this month, has been deferred due to McLaughlin’s personal health issues. This unforeseen circumstance has obligated the Scottish Courts Service to assign Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle to take over the inquiry.

A Mother’s Painful Wait for Answers

Sharon Fenty, who has endured nearly a decade of agonizing anticipation for answers about her son’s untimely demise, worries that the inquiry could potentially have to restart. She passionately advocates for urgent reforms in the timing of FAIs to avert such prolonged suffering for other families in similar predicaments.

Scotland’s Longest Ongoing FAI

The inquest into Warren’s death, which transpired at Kittybrewster police station after he decided to leave the hospital against medical advice, holds the record for being Scotland’s longest ongoing FAI. In an attempt to address concerns, Sheriff Principal Pyle has extended an invitation to meet with the Fenty family to discuss the delay. He has also expressed his commitment to personally managing the inquiry, inclusive of the final determination’s preparation.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, responsible for the prosecution of crime in Scotland, have vowed to back the inquiry and keep the Fenty family abreast of significant developments.

Health Law
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

