en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?

In a quiet corner of Rayong, Thailand, a chilling scene unfolded on January 2nd. A well-known veterinarian, Nongluck Muangkhiao, and her 12-year-old daughter, Nichapha Leelart, were found lifeless in their home. The stark reality of their demise was discovered by Thaweesak Boonthawee, an employee of the vet clinic operated by Nongluck. Concerned after her absence at work, Thaweesak decided to visit her home, only to be confronted with an eerie silence, broken by the sight of the mother and daughter lying side by side on a bed, a poignant image of a tragic end.

Unraveling a Tragic Mystery

The scene was further marred by the sight of two pet birds, also lifeless, and a bottle of cyanide, a bowl with cyanide stains, and 100,000 baht in cash. A note was discovered alongside the bodies, expressing a desire for cremation without a funeral ceremony. The note also held a cryptic message, a hope that their deaths would somehow bring about a transcendental freedom to the universe. The police, who were soon on the scene, confirmed that the cause of death was cyanide ingestion. There were no signs of theft or any struggle in the home, leading the investigators to believe that this was a case of double suicide.

An Underlying Darkness

Unveiling a deeper layer to this tragic incident, Nongluck’s estranged husband revealed to the authorities that his wife had been battling depression for three years, following her mother’s severe illness. A cloud of uncertainty hung over Nongluck’s mental state, exacerbated by her recent involvement with a cult. This cult, as he described, advocated for its followers to relinquish all their wealth in pursuit of heavenly access. The husband pointed towards the cult’s peculiar rituals and beliefs as potential catalysts that might have led Nongluck down the dark path of suicide, taking her young daughter along with her.

A Community in Mourning

As the news of the tragic incident spread, a wave of shock and grief swept through the community. Nongluck, known for her dedication to her profession, and her young daughter Nichapha, now remembered in the tragic embrace of death, leave behind a community grappling with a loss that is hard to comprehend. The investigation is ongoing as the police delve deeper into the role of the cult and the circumstances that led to this tragic end.

0
Crime Health Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife Conflicts

By Israel Ojoko

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Fatal Shooting of Two Women Adds to Cicero's Rising Violence

By Muhammad Jawad

Lancaster Man Arrested For Consecutive Convenience Store Robberies

By Nitish Verma

Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underw ...
@Crime · 46 seconds
Fatal Road Rage Shooting in Northeast Houston: An Investigation Underw ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling ‘Inventing Anna’: A Con Artist’s Tale of Ambition and Deception

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 'Inventing Anna': A Con Artist's Tale of Ambition and Deception
Urgent Manhunt for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas

By Safak Costu

Urgent Manhunt for 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Darrell Esau in Central Arkansas
Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

Albanian Duo Sentenced for Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation in South Wales
West Yorkshire’s Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates

By Wojciech Zylm

West Yorkshire's Frontline Protectors Face Alarming Assault Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
28 seconds
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
34 seconds
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
34 seconds
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
37 seconds
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
40 seconds
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
42 seconds
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
51 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
51 seconds
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
Tennessee Triumphs Over Norfolk State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
55 seconds
Tennessee Triumphs Over Norfolk State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app