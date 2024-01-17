Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Distributes $172M in Grants to Enhance Community Health

In a notable stride towards enhancing community health and reducing health disparities, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation has awarded 514 grants, totaling $172 million, to nonprofit organizations across New York in 2024. The grants aim to address pressing public health challenges and target five core areas aligned with community needs and provider insights: Access to Healthcare, Basic Needs, Healthcare Workforce, Mental and Behavioral Health, and a General Fund.

Addressing Key Health Challenges

These core areas cover an array of initiatives designed to uplift the health sector. They include improving healthcare access for underserved populations, addressing key social determinants of health, diversifying and expanding the healthcare workforce, and bolstering mental and behavioral health services, particularly for the youth. The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation has strategically refined its grant-making strategy, focusing on these critical programs based on feedback from community stakeholders and nonprofit service providers across the state.

Significant Increase in Funding for Mental Health and Healthcare Workforce

Reflecting the urgent health crises in New York, the Foundation has significantly increased its funding for mental health programs by 40% and for the healthcare workforce by 57%. The grant recipients encompass a broad range of entities, including community-based organizations, healthcare providers, food banks, social service centers, nursing homes, schools, federally qualified health centers, and trade associations. The Foundation's commitment to expanding successful programs is evident as over 50% of this year's grants are renewals.

Supporting Migrants and Immigrants

Recognizing the unique health challenges faced by migrants and immigrants, the foundation has allocated over $18 million to assist these populations. In the Rochester region, 38 programs have received over $10 million in grants to tackle various urgent health-related community needs.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation's efforts are a testament to its community-oriented approach, as stated by Kathryn Ruscitto, chair of the foundation's Regional Grants committee. They embody the Foundation's unwavering commitment to ensuring New York's healthcare system is inclusive, diverse, and responsive to the needs of all its residents.