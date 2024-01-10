en English
Health

Mother and Daughter’s Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Mother and Daughter’s Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing

In an unsettling turn of events, Shelby Atherton, a young single mother, and her one-year-old daughter found themselves grappling with serious health issues arising from a severe mould infestation in their Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) managed flat. The alarming incident, which led to Atherton’s hospitalization and the destruction of their personal belongings, has once again spotlighted the critical issue of tenants’ health and safety in social housing.

Plight of a Mother and Daughter

Atherton and her child moved into the RBH-managed property in October 2023. Shortly after, they started experiencing health problems that were eventually traced back to the mould and damp conditions in their flat. The severity of the mould infestation not only damaged their furniture and clothes but also left Atherton’s daughter without a bed. Despite reporting the issues to RBH, the situation continued to deteriorate, pushing Atherton to the brink of despair.

A Tragic Precedent: The Case of Awaab Ishak

Tragically, this is not the first time RBH has faced scrutiny over mould-infested properties. The death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in December 2020, caused by a serious respiratory condition due to prolonged mould exposure in an RBH-managed property, shook the nation. This heartbreaking incident has spurred the government to propose ‘Awaab’s law’, a new legislation that would legally bind social landlords to promptly address tenant concerns or face legal ramifications.

RBH’s Response and Awaab’s Law

In response to Atherton’s predicament, RBH has issued an apology, promising immediate repairs and temporary hotel accommodation for Atherton and her daughter. The proposed ‘Awaab’s law’ could compel landlords to investigate issues within two weeks and initiate repairs within a further seven days. The legislation also aims to set new time limits for repairs to unsafe homes, a move that could significantly impact the future of social housing.

As the nation awaits the implementation of ‘Awaab’s Law’, Atherton’s case serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of these reforms. RBH has expressed their commitment to learning from these failings and ensure they are not repeated, providing a glimmer of hope for social housing tenants across the country.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

