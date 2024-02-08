MOST Trial: Disappointing Results for Adjunctive Thrombolysis in Acute Ischemic Stroke

In a sobering revelation, the MOST trial's findings unveiled at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference have cast a shadow over the potential benefits of adjunctive thrombolysis using argatroban or eptifibatide in treating acute ischemic stroke. The trial, which included 514 adult patients with a pre-thrombolysis NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score of 6 or higher, revealed that neither argatroban nor eptifibatide improved outcomes compared to placebo.

A Ray of Hope Dimmed

The MOST trial, a beacon of hope for countless ischemic stroke patients and their families, aimed to improve functional outcomes at 90 days. However, the study's results demonstrated that neither of the two blood thinners used improved outcomes in stroke survivors, as measured by the 6-point modified Rankin score disability scale. The trial, which was planned to enroll over 1,200 patients, was halted after an independent data and safety board found no indication of benefit among the first 500 patients.

Unforeseen Challenges

The trial's findings revealed that patients given placebo achieved the best 90-day utility weighted modified Rankin Scale (mRS) scores, while patients receiving argatroban showed a significantly higher mortality rate compared to placebo. Intracerebral hemorrhage rates also increased with both adjuncts. The trial's limitations included its single-blind design, a small number of argatroban-treated patients, and the unknown effects of intra-arterial antithrombotic medications in patients who received thrombectomy.

A Call for Further Research

Despite the disappointing outcomes, the MOST trial provides valuable insights into ischemic stroke treatment and opens up new avenues for research into more effective treatment protocols. The trial underscores the challenge of improving thrombolytic treatment for stroke beyond what current medications alone can achieve. The results also highlight the need for further studies to determine the possible benefit of delivering blood thinners directly into the affected artery rather than systemically through a vein.

As the medical community grapples with the implications of the MOST trial's findings, one thing remains clear: the quest for more effective treatments for ischemic stroke patients continues. The trial's results serve as a reminder that progress in medical research is often a series of trials and tribulations, with each setback paving the way for new discoveries and innovations.

The MOST trial has undoubtedly raised questions about the effectiveness of adjunctive thrombolysis using argatroban or eptifibatide in treating acute ischemic stroke. However, it also reaffirms the importance of rigorous clinical trials in advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes. As researchers continue to explore new treatment options, the hope for a brighter future for ischemic stroke patients remains undimmed.

