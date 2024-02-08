MOST Trial Challenges Assumptions on Stroke Treatment: Blood Thinners May Not Improve Efficacy

In a significant development that challenges prevailing assumptions about stroke treatment, the MOST trial has found that adding blood thinners to clot-busting medications does not enhance the efficacy of treating acute ischemic stroke. Presented by Dr. Opeolu Adeoye at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference, the study results revealed that patients who received placebo had better 90-day utility weighted modified Rankin Scale (mRS) scores compared to those who received argatroban or eptifibatide. The findings have critical implications for the future of stroke treatment and underscore the need for continued research.

The MOST Trial: A Closer Look

The MOST trial enrolled 514 adult patients who were randomized to receive either argatroban, eptifibatide, or placebo after initial thrombolytic treatment with alteplase or tenecteplase. The primary outcome measure was the 90-day utility weighted mRS score, which is a commonly used scale to evaluate the degree of disability or dependence in stroke survivors. The trial was halted early after an independent data and safety board found no indication of benefit among the first 500 patients.

The results demonstrated that placebo had better outcomes in terms of 90-day mRS scores and a greater percentage of patients returning to pre-stroke mRS. Furthermore, the mortality rate was significantly higher in the argatroban group compared to the placebo group. There were also concerning trends in intracerebral hemorrhage rates with both adjunctive treatments. These findings challenge the assumption that combining blood thinners with clot-dissolving medications would lead to improved outcomes for stroke survivors.

Limitations and Future Research

The MOST trial faced several limitations, including its single-blind design, a small number of patients treated with argatroban, and uncertainties regarding the impact of adjunctive intra-arterial antithrombotic medications in patients undergoing endovascular thrombectomy. Despite these limitations, the trial's findings provide valuable insights into the complexities of stroke treatment and underscore the need for improved thrombolysis strategies beyond what current thrombolytics alone can achieve.

The inability to address the possible benefit of giving blood thinners directly into the affected artery is another area that warrants further investigation. Multiple studies involving patients receiving a thrombectomy to remove their stroke-causing clots are currently underway to determine if delivering blood thinners into the affected artery may improve outcomes. These studies will provide crucial data to help guide future treatment protocols and improve the lives of stroke survivors.

A Call for Continued Research and Innovation

The MOST trial findings serve as a reminder that the quest for more effective stroke treatments is an ongoing process, requiring innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the human body's complexities. While the results may be disappointing for those who had hoped for a breakthrough in stroke treatment, they also provide valuable lessons and insights that will inform future research and clinical practice.

As the global medical community continues to grapple with the challenges of stroke treatment, it is clear that a multidisciplinary approach, combining the expertise of researchers, clinicians, and patients, will be essential in driving progress and ultimately improving outcomes for stroke survivors. The MOST trial's findings represent a significant step in this journey, offering both a sobering assessment of current treatment strategies and a renewed commitment to the pursuit of more effective solutions.

In the ever-evolving landscape of stroke treatment, the MOST trial's findings remind us that the path to progress is often marked by setbacks and uncertainties. Yet, it is through the tireless efforts of researchers, clinicians, and patients that we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and ultimately transform the lives of those affected by this devastating condition.