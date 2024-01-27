Mosque's 10th Anniversary Marked by Life-saving Blood Donation Campaign

In the early hours of January 27th, the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque was abuzz with more than just prayers. A significant event, one that extended beyond the mosque's faithful congregation, was underway. It was the mosque's 10th anniversary, and the day was marked by a special Blood Donation Campaign and Health Screening event, organized by the Takmir Committee.

A Noble Cause

The dual-purpose event served not merely as a commemorative activity but as a noble cause that impacted lives. The primary goal was twofold: to enhance public awareness about the benefits of blood donation and to assist patients in need by replenishing hospital blood reserves. By the day's end, the campaign had successfully collected 33 pints of blood, a significant contribution to the country's health sector.

More than Just a Donation

While the act of donating blood is, in itself, a generous gift, the campaign also highlighted the personal benefits donors receive. It emphasized that donating blood is as good for the donor's health as it is for the recipient. Regular donations can help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, among other benefits. The campaign thus served not only as a life-saving initiative but also as a health-enhancing platform for donors.

Every Pint Counts

The event underscored the urgent need for voluntary blood donors in the face of a persistent shortage in hospital reserves. The World Blood Donor Day theme for 2020, 'Safe blood saves lives,' resonated powerfully in the mosque's hall. It was a call to action, urging the public to make a difference by becoming regular donors and emphasizing that every pint counts when it comes to saving lives.