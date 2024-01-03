en English
Health

Morriston Hospital Suspends Routine Visits Amid Rising Infections

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Morriston Hospital Suspends Routine Visits Amid Rising Infections

Swansea’s Morriston Hospital has closed seven wards and suspended routine visiting due to an alarming surge in infections caused by a mix of viruses and bacteria. The hospital has been grappling with increased cases of Norovirus, Covid-19, flu, and Clostridium difficile, a bacterial infection known to cause severe diarrhea. These stringent measures were put into effect by the Swansea Bay University Health Board on January 3, 2024, with the primary aim of curbing the infection’s spread.

Routine Visiting Suspended with Exceptions

While routine visiting stands suspended, the hospital has made certain allowances. Specific instances such as end-of-life scenarios, carers providing practical support, and parents of children undergoing treatment are allowed to visit. However, the hospital mandates that only one parent can visit at a time.

Essential support assistants like interpreters are also allowed. However, the public is strongly advised to refrain from visiting if they display any symptoms of illness. In particular, they are urged to avoid the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department if they exhibit symptoms of Norovirus.

Extreme Pressure on Welsh Hospitals

The current situation at Morriston Hospital is reflective of a larger crisis unfolding across Wales. Hospitals in the region are operating under severe pressure, with 15 out of 18 monitored Welsh hospitals at the highest level of escalation due to a plethora of illnesses including flu and coronavirus. The winter vomiting bug has further aggravated the situation.

Impact on the Public

While these measures are being implemented to protect public health, the restrictions are bound to impact the lives of many. The hospital’s management is urging the public for cooperation and understanding during this challenging period. They have reiterated the importance of these measures in preventing the spread of infections and ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable patients.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

