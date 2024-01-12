en English
Health

Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts

Health experts have begun to shed light on a simple, cost-free method to enhance energy levels and regulate natural sleep cycles: exposure to morning sunlight. Renowned medical professionals, including board-certified internist Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., and Board-Certified Adult, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist Sid Khurana, M.D., are leading the charge in promoting this practice as a key element of daily health routines.

Regulating the Circadian Rhythm

The circadian rhythm, our body’s internal clock that distinguishes day from night, is heavily influenced by exposure to light and the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. With the advent of modern technology, such as smartphones and other light-emitting devices, maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm has become increasingly challenging. Teitelbaum points out the importance of optimizing light exposure in today’s world, where artificial illumination often disrupts our natural sleep patterns.

The Power of Morning Sunlight

The interaction of photons from sunlight with our eyes triggers the production of essential chemicals such as cortisol, serotonin, and melatonin. Cortisol helps us wake up and prepare for the day, serotonin boosts our mood and promotes well-being, while melatonin aids in quality sleep. Exposure to bright light early in the day signals to the circadian rhythm that it’s morning, effectively setting the internal clock for the rest of the day.

Getting the Right Amount of Sunlight

Experts recommend at least 15 minutes of sunlight exposure shortly after waking up, ideally extending to 30 to 60 minutes before 10 a.m. This timeframe allows for optimal vitamin D production without the risks associated with UV exposure. However, in cases where natural sunlight is not readily accessible, bright artificial light or light boxes designed for seasonal affective disorder can be employed to achieve similar effects.

As we continue to navigate through the complexities of modern living, simple practices such as morning sunlight exposure can make a significant difference in our overall well-being. Health professionals hope that with increased awareness, more people will begin to adopt this enlightening approach to enhancing energy and promoting healthier sleep cycles.

Health Lifestyle Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

