Morning Coffee Debate: Experts Warn Against Immediate Consumption Post-Wakeup

Most of us can't start the day without our daily coffee boost. We wake up, drag ourselves out of bed, and head straight to the kitchen to get that sweet caffeine hit. Ah, the comforting aroma of a fresh morning brew! Without it, it almost seems like life would function in slow motion. A much-loved beverage across the world, coffee has been part of several debates recently, mostly discussing whether its harmful effects outweigh the benefits. While we all know that caffeine should be consumed in moderation throughout the day, what about drinking coffee within the first hour of waking up in the morning?

Advertisment

Expert Insights on Morning Coffee

In a recent Instagram reel, content creator and podcaster Mel Robbins cautioned viewers to stop drinking coffee as soon as they wake up, indicating that it can shoot up cortisol levels and increase feelings of anxiety. "If you're watching this while sipping your morning coffee... PUT THE CUP DOWN!!" she captioned the video. To understand more, we spoke to clinical dietician and certified diabetes educator, Kanikka Malhotra along with Dr. Pranav Honnavara Srinivasan, consultant gastroenterology surgery, gastrointestinal oncology, and bariatric surgery at Sparsh Hospital, about the effects of morning coffee and the potential long-term consequences.

The Science Behind the Claim

Advertisment

When you start your day with coffee, Malhotra says, caffeine quickly reaches the receptors responsible for stimulating your body. Adenosine, which also uses these receptors, is displaced by the caffeine rush, causing an increase in adenosine levels in your system. As a result, as the caffeine effect wears off, stored adenosine rushes to connect to receptors, she adds, causing drowsiness. This occurrence causes an abrupt energy drop in the middle of the day, often known as rebound tiredness. Malhotra further explains, "Consistent caffeine usage in the morning might lead to dependence. Over time, you may need more caffeine to feel normal, which raises adenosine levels and causes a fall in energy levels." Drinking coffee immediately after waking can lead to a spike in cortisol levels, she states, cortisol is a stress hormone, which may disrupt the body's natural production cycle and potentially contribute to stress-related health issues.

Recommendations for Coffee Lovers

Concurring Dr. Srinivasan adds that cortisol is essential when it comes to waking up in the morning as it aligns itself with the body's internal clock. "Introducing caffeine, which can artificially elevate cortisol, might disrupt this natural process, potentially affecting sleep patterns and overall well-being, particularly if consumed in large quantities or by individuals sensitive to caffeine," he warns. He also supports Robbins' claim that coffee consumption in the morning should be delayed and not taken right after waking up. He says, "The optimal impact of coffee might be better realised if its consumption is delayed until after the body's natural cortisol surge." Malhotra advises against regularly consuming coffee within the first hour of waking as it may have potential long-term health consequences. Here are some key points she urges everyone to keep in mind: Adverse effects on digestion, dependency and tolerance, dehydration and hydration levels, and potential impact on chronic diseases.

Dr. Srinivasan also reminds readers that not all advice is backed by scientific evidence. Health and nutrition are highly individual, what works for one person might not work for another. Social media platforms often host a mix of expert and non-expert opinions, making it challenging to discern reliable information. The best approach to health advice is consulting with healthcare professionals and relying on peer-reviewed scientific research. He does, however, agree that drinking water before your coffee does indeed help. Drinking a glass of water on an empty stomach before consuming coffee is beneficial for several reasons, he discloses: It rehydrates the body after overnight dehydration, Water can aid in the preparation of the digestive system for food