Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer

Tracy Hurley Martin, the renowned co-founder of the Morbid Anatomy Museum in New York, has tragically lost her life after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. Known for her influential work as a filmmaker, publicist, and museum curator, Martin’s legacy extends beyond her 53 years. Her vision led to groundbreaking exhibitions, award-winning films, and the creation of a unique community that found inspiration and solace in her work.

A Far-reaching Impact

Tracy was not only a creative force but also a loving wife and mother. Married to British synth-pop icon Vince Clarke, co-founder of music groups Depeche Mode and Erasure, Tracy shared her life with their 18-year-old son, Oscar. Her courageous battle against cancer was revealed in February 2022, and throughout her struggle, she expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support from her husband and her twin sister, Tonya Hurley.

A Life Lived with Passion

Known for her love of the macabre, Tracy, along with her twin sister Tonya, established the Morbid Anatomy Museum, a unique space showcasing quirky taxidermy and preserved insects. Their endeavour, which closed in 2016, captured attention and curiosity worldwide, marking Tracy’s significant contribution to the cultural landscape.

Remembering Tracy

In the wake of her passing, heartfelt tributes have poured in from friends, family, and fans alike. Among them is Erasure frontman Andy Bell, who took to Instagram to express his deep condolences. Tracy’s life, marked by creativity, resilience, and a profound love for her family, leaves a lasting legacy. Her parting message, encouraging others to appreciate their loved ones, resonates powerfully in this moment of loss. Survived by her husband, son, twin sister, and niece, Tracy Martin’s life and contributions will continue to inspire.