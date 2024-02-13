Monte Nido Launches Day Treatment Program for Adolescent Eating Disorders in Tysons

Monte Nido & Affiliates, a trusted leader in eating disorder treatment, is making strides in Tysons by launching a day treatment program for adolescents aged 11 to 17. The new initiative, which aims to provide personalized care for eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder, underscores the company's commitment to raising awareness and expanding access to care during Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

A Beacon of Hope for Adolescents

The new day treatment program in Tysons is set to offer a comprehensive range of services, including individual and group therapy, nutritional education, and cognitive processing therapy. As the most common eating disorder in the US, binge eating disorder (BED) affects more people than anorexia and bulimia combined. Characterized by repeated episodes of loss of control eating, consuming large amounts of food, often quickly and in secret, BED is a complex issue that requires specialized care.

"Our mission is to help individuals and families affected by eating disorders find their way to recovery," explains Karen Frankel, CEO of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "By expanding our services to Tysons, we're able to reach more adolescents who need our support during this critical time in their lives."

Expanding Access to Virtual Care

In addition to the new day treatment program, Monte Nido & Affiliates has expanded its virtual treatment programs for BED to 28 states. These programs use various therapeutic, nutritional, and medical approaches to effectively treat BED and address its common core features. The virtual format allows individuals to receive care from the comfort of their homes, reducing barriers to access and increasing the likelihood of successful recovery.

"Virtual treatment has been a game-changer for our clients," says Frankel. "By offering a range of services online, we're able to reach more people who may not have had access to care otherwise. Our goal is to make treatment as accessible and convenient as possible for those who need it."

A Nationwide Network of Care

Monte Nido & Affiliates now operates over 50 programs nationwide, offering care for people experiencing eating disorders. The company's expansion to Tysons is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about eating disorders and encourage those affected to seek help. By providing personalized treatment approaches and expanding access to care, Monte Nido & Affiliates is making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

"We're committed to providing the highest quality care for our clients," says Frankel. "Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping individuals and families find their way to recovery, and we're proud to be a part of their journey."

As Eating Disorders Awareness Week comes to a close, Monte Nido & Affiliates continues to shine a light on the importance of seeking help and raising awareness about eating disorders. With its new day treatment program in Tysons and expanding virtual care offerings, the company is making strides in providing accessible, personalized care to those who need it most.

For more information about Monte Nido & Affiliates and its services, please visit www.montenidoaffiliates.com.

By raising awareness and expanding access to care, Monte Nido & Affiliates is making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by eating disorders. As the company continues to grow and evolve, its commitment to providing personalized, compassionate care remains at the heart of its mission.