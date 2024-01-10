en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Montana Records First Pediatric Flu Death Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Montana Records First Pediatric Flu Death Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses

In a development that underscores the relentless grip of respiratory viruses, Montana has reported its first pediatric fatality from the ongoing flu season. The tragic incident, involving a child from Big Horn County, marks the state’s 11th overall influenza-associated death as of January 5, 2024. The state is currently grappling with widespread flu activity, with 49 out of its 56 counties registering cases of the illness.

Steep Flu and COVID-19 Cases in Montana

Since the start of the flu season on October 1, 2023, Montana has recorded a staggering 5,759 confirmed cases of influenza and 304 related hospitalizations. The battle against respiratory illnesses is further complicated by the concurrent prevalence of COVID-19. The same period has seen 9,094 COVID-19 cases, 530 hospitalizations, and 55 fatalities. The virus has posed a particularly significant threat to individuals over 60, who have registered higher rates of hospitalization and death.

DPHHS’s New Online Dashboard

In a bid to facilitate real-time tracking of these illnesses, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has rolled out an online dashboard. This portal provides up-to-date data on influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

Vaccinations: The Recommended Defense

Amid the grim surge in cases, vaccination remains the frontline defense against severe outcomes from these viruses. This is especially true for high-risk groups such as older adults, infants, and those with chronic conditions. Available vaccines include those for COVID-19, influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, and RSV. Montana residents are urged to consult their healthcare providers to explore suitable vaccination options.

In addition to vaccination, Montanans are being implored to adopt everyday precautions to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The symptoms of these conditions, including fever, cough, and body aches, often overlap, making medical consultation crucial for accurate testing and potential antiviral treatments. Individuals exhibiting severe symptoms like trouble breathing or chest pain should promptly seek medical attention.

0
Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
46 seconds ago
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
In an industry-shaping collaboration, Nuun Hydration, a key player under Nestle Health Science, has joined forces with Orangetheory Fitness to revolutionize the fitness hydration landscape. This partnership has birthed the Nuun All Out Orange Flavored Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix, a groundbreaking product explicitly designed to enhance hydration during workouts more effectively than water
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
3 mins ago
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
6 mins ago
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
1 min ago
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
1 min ago
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
Significant Decline in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune: A Beacon of Hope
2 mins ago
Significant Decline in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune: A Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
47 seconds
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
1 min
Mastering Focus: Techniques to Improve Concentration and Minimize Distractions
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
1 min
Mayo Clinic and Techcyte Unveil AI-Driven Digital Pathology Platform
Google and Samsung Join Forces for Quick Share Launch
2 mins
Google and Samsung Join Forces for Quick Share Launch
Significant Decline in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune: A Beacon of Hope
2 mins
Significant Decline in Rabies Cases Among Stray Dogs in Pune: A Beacon of Hope
Lloyd Austin's Incapacitation: No Consequences Necessary, Says Biden Administration
2 mins
Lloyd Austin's Incapacitation: No Consequences Necessary, Says Biden Administration
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
4 mins
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
4 mins
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
4 mins
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
60 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app