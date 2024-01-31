Montana Enhances Behavioral Health Services in Jails with HEART Fund

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, in concert with state and local officials, unveiled the transformative impact of new behavioral health and rehabilitation services being implemented in local jails, an initiative supported by the innovative Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. The HEART Fund, proposed by Gianforte and passed by the Legislature in 2021, ingeniously uses state tax revenues from cannabis sales and federal matching dollars to bolster treatment options within Montana's health system.

HEART Fund: A Beacon of Hope

By October 2022, the state had already distributed a sizable $2.7 million from the HEART Fund to seven counties for jail-based services such as therapy, peer support, and care coordination. Missoula County stood out, having received $567,253, which significantly enabled the local detention facility to provide services to over 3,000 incarcerated individuals in the past year. As the grant for Missoula County will expire at the end of June, plans are already in place to seek continued funding through a fusion of grants and county resources.

Additional Support Measures

Further fortifying local jails, an additional $7.5 million was recently given the green light by the state's new behavioral health commission and Governor Gianforte for mental health evaluations for jail inmates. This funding, set to be doled out to counties over the next two years, signifies a crucial step towards comprehensive mental health care. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is putting the finishing touches on the grant program to facilitate the allocation of these funds, with a launch expected in early March.

Transforming Lives: Missoula County Detention Center

The Missoula County Detention Center exemplifies the profound impact of the HEART Fund. With the aid of the fund, the facility has been able to enhance its services by hiring therapists and care coordinators, conducting robust risk and suicide assessments, and providing reintegration services. The local mental health team, bolstered by the fund, has risen to the occasion, providing care to about 5,500 individuals since the fund's inception. With the legislature granting a $300 million investment in behavioral health, the future of mental health care in Montana's jails looks brighter than ever before.