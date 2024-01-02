en English
Accidents

Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
In a distressing incident that unfolded at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe, Utah, over 50 congregants suffered symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, leading to the hospitalization of 22 individuals. The incident, which was first flagged by a 4-year-old girl experiencing breathing problems, swiftly escalated as more churchgoers complained of feeling unwell.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

The local fire department confirmed the presence of elevated carbon monoxide levels in the building, triggering an immediate evacuation. The situation escalated to a point where additional ambulance units from neighboring counties had to be summoned due to the sheer number of affected individuals. The 22 most severely affected had to be transferred to other hospitals for further treatment.

Heating System Malfunction

The cause of the poisoning was traced back to a malfunction in the building’s heating system. Recognizing the potential danger, church authorities decided to close the meetinghouse until a thorough inspection could confirm its safety.

The church has pledged to provide support for medical and other expenses incurred by those affected. Despite the alarming incident, no definitive timeline has been announced for the building’s reopening. The investigation into the heating system malfunction continues, with the safety of the congregants being the church’s foremost priority.

Accidents Health United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

