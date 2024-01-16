Monmouth County Mourns the Loss of Katelyn Morales, a Young Fighter Against Lymphoma

On Wednesday, January 10, Monmouth County, New Jersey, lost one of its young stars, Katelyn Antonia Morales, who passed away after a brave battle with lymphoma. The 14-year-old from Howell, who was a freshman at Red Bank Catholic High School, died under the care of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Battle with T-cell Lymphoma

The cancer that claimed Katelyn's life was a rare and severe form, T-cell lymphoma, which had spread to various parts of her body. Despite undergoing multiple rounds of radiation, chemotherapy treatments, and blood transfusions, it took months for doctors to diagnose her condition. It's a grim reminder of the challenges the medical community faces in battling such insidious diseases.

A Life Cut Short

Despite her illness, Katelyn made her mark as a star athlete and scholar. She showcased her passion for sports by participating in soccer, track and field, and basketball. Her family described her as beautiful, kind, strong, and selfless. She leaves behind her parents, sister, brother, and grandparents who are dealing with the immeasurable loss.

Remembering Katelyn

The community is rallying to honor Katelyn's memory. A viewing has been planned at the O'Brien Funeral Home on January 19, alongside a funeral mass at St. William the Abbot Church in Howell on January 20. Donations can be made in Katelyn’s memory to Ocean of Love for children with cancer or The Ashley Lauren Foundation, reflecting the community's collective desire to support those dealing with similar conditions.