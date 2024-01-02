en English
Health

Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Mombasa High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Private Hospital Charges

In a landmark decision, a High Court judge in Mombasa, Kenya, has dismissed a petition challenging the constitutionality of legislation that dictates service rates charged by private hospitals. The petitioner, identified as TSA, had taken legal action against a private hospital, arguing that the medical costs were excessively high.

The Dispute Over Medical Fees

TSA posited that Rule 4 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules, 2016, was unconstitutional. This rule permits the Medical Board to step in and arbitrate disputes over fees. TSA’s contention was that this rule failed to provide an effective mechanism to resolve disagreements over inflated medical bills. The argument followed an incident where TSA found himself charged Sh26,245 for a two-day hospital stay for his child—an amount he deemed excessive.

Claim of Consumer Rights Violation

In his legal challenge, TSA alleged that the hospital had infringed on consumer rights as stipulated under Article 46 of the Kenyan Constitution. He claimed that this violation occurred through the overcharging of medical fees. However, his assertions were met with resistance from both the private hospital and the National Hospital Insurance Fund Board (NHIFB).

Court Ruling Favors Hospital

Both the private hospital and the NHIFB contested the petition, stating that the hospital bill was based on statutory charges. They further argued that the NHIFB had fulfilled its obligation by paying its portion as per the agreement. The court ruled in favor of the hospital, stating that the petitioner had failed to meet the constitutional threshold. There was a lack of clarity on which aspects of the bill TSA deemed exorbitant, leading to the dismissal of the petition.

Health Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

