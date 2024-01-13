en English
Health

Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable

Imagine a world where the most formidable diseases were brought to their knees, not by conventional medicine, but by an innovative approach that allows the body to destroy proteins previously deemed “undruggable.” That world might be closer than we think, thanks to groundbreaking research recently published in Nature Chemical Biology. The research, led by Dr. Zuzanna Kozicka, focuses on a radical concept: molecular glue degraders.

Understanding the Undruggable

For a long time, 80% of the human proteome was considered undruggable. These proteins, which include transcription factors driving cancers, are complex in structure and function, making them resistant to alteration by traditional drug treatments. Standard inhibitory methods often prove ineffective because these proteins lack well-defined active sites. But what if instead of trying to alter or inhibit these proteins, we could simply eliminate them?

Enter Molecular Glue Degraders

Molecular glue degraders offer a potential solution to this significant problem. These degraders function by bringing the target protein into contact with the cell’s disposal machinery. The protein is tagged with ubiquitin, a signal for degradation, and subsequently broken down by the proteasome.

One of the most successful examples of this technique is the drug REVLIMID (lenalidomide), used to treat multiple myeloma. Initially, it wasn’t recognized as a molecular glue degrader, but now it’s one of the finest examples of this innovative approach. The advantage of molecular glue degraders over traditional treatments is profound: they don’t just inhibit the protein, they completely remove it. This complete removal has the potential to impact various aspects of a protein’s activity.

Opening New Doors in Drug Development

Designing molecular glue degraders is no simple task, given the complexity of the proteins they target. However, recent structural insights and successful examples are offering hope for their increased utilization in drug development. One such example is the development of a small molecule capable of blocking the activity of the undruggable protein SLC15A4, linked to autoimmune diseases such as lupus and Crohn’s disease. This molecule, AJ2 30, has been successful in reducing inflammation in both mouse models and isolated cells from lupus patients, suggesting potential new therapies for autoimmune diseases.

While further studies are needed, these advancements mark a significant breakthrough in the field of medicine, offering hope for treating diseases associated with proteins once considered undruggable. The undruggable may not be so undruggable after all.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

