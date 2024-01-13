en English
Bangladesh

Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
India’s infrastructure stage witnessed a grand spectacle as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The monumental event marked an epoch in India’s development story, and Modi took this opportunity to critique past administrations for their unfulfilled promises.

Atal Setu: A Technological Marvel

The Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is a marvel of engineering, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to the Nhava Sheva region in the Raigad district. Spanning an impressive 21.8 kilometers, the bridge, constructed at a cost of over ₹18,000 crore, is a six-lane spectacle that puts India on the global map for its advanced technology.

The bridge incorporates features like earthquake-resistant technology, orthotropic steel deck, eco-friendly lighting, and a real-time display system for critical driver information. It also stands as a testament to speed and efficiency, having been built in a record time of five years.

Revolutionizing Connectivity

The Atal Setu is not just a road bridge; it’s a game-changer for connectivity in the region. It provides swift access to the Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India significantly. Moreover, the bridge improves connectivity between the Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Political Undertones & Controversies

Despite the celebration surrounding the inauguration, political undertones were present. Modi emphasized the importance of India’s youth and used the bridge as a symbol of a developed India. He did not miss the chance to criticize previous governments for their failure to deliver on promises. The bridge’s construction, which began in 2018, was delayed by eight months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, yet it stands today as a symbol of the nation’s resilience and technological prowess.

0
Bangladesh Health India
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

