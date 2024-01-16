Model Lottie Moss Reveals Mental Health Struggles in Candid TikTok Video

Model Lottie Moss, 26, sister to supermodel Kate Moss, recently revealed her personal struggles with mental health in a raw and moving TikTok video. The fashion industry scion, who started her career following her sister's path, shared her ongoing battles with depression, anxiety, and addiction, attributing these struggles largely to the pressures of the modeling world.

From Vogue Covers to Soul Searching

Moss, who became the face of Calvin Klein at 16 and graced the cover of Vogue Paris at 18, confessed to feeling lost and disconnected from herself. Despite her professional achievements, she questioned recent decisions including getting a face tattoo and embarking on an OnlyFans journey. She viewed these actions as a form of rebellion against the industry that has shaped her life significantly.

Isolation and Disconnection

In her revelation, Moss elaborated on her feeling of isolation, even from those who could offer support. She candidly discussed the difficulties of navigating her twenties, a time often filled with uncertainty and self-discovery, without a clear sense of self or direction. The model also touched on the complex interplay between gratitude for her opportunities and the harsh realities of her mental health struggles, offering a piercing insight into the dualities of her life.

Embracing Sobriety and Accountability

Perhaps most significantly, Moss announced that she is four days into sobriety. She sees the sharing of her journey on TikTok as an integral tool in her recovery process, providing her with a sense of accountability. This move reflects a growing trend among young celebrities using social media platforms as spaces for candid mental health discussions, challenging the stigma associated with mental illness and addiction.

In conclusion, Lottie Moss's candid revelation serves as a stark reminder of the often-hidden struggles faced by individuals in the public eye. Despite the glamour and acclaim associated with the modeling industry, the pressures it exerts can have detrimental impacts on mental health. By sharing her journey publicly, Moss not only advocates for mental health awareness but also highlights the importance of seeking help and embracing the path to recovery.