Model Angela White Celebrates 16 Months of Sobriety, Inspiring Fans

In a moment of personal triumph, 35-year-old model Angela White, popularly known as Blac Chyna, marked her 16th month of sobriety. This milestone, documented in a video clip, came after returning home from a church service, where she was greeted by a thoughtful surprise from her boyfriend, Derrick Milano. Milano had prepared a series of notecards, each representing a month of White's sobriety journey, filled with uplifting messages.

Moving Beyond the Past

White has been on a transformative journey, making significant changes in her life. She previously disclosed her decision to undergo breast and butt reduction surgery and to dissolve her facial fillers. Furthermore, during her appearance on The Jason Lee Show, White announced that she would stop using the OnlyFans platform, a move she sees as stepping away from a 'dead end'. She stressed the importance of recognizing her self-worth and pointed to the influence of her children, King Cairo and Dream, in her decision to leave the adult content website.

A New Phase of Co-Parenting

On the family front, White and her ex-partner Tyga, with whom she shares her son King Cairo, have reportedly reached a mutual agreement regarding their son's custody. This agreement will allow both parents legal and physical custody of King Cairo, facilitating collaborative decision-making concerning his upbringing.

Celebrating Sobriety and Inspiring Others

White's sobriety celebration was accompanied by a heartfelt post on social media. She expressed her gratitude for her journey towards happiness, and her fans responded with an outpouring of supportive and congratulatory messages. Many followers indicated that White's sobriety journey had inspired them to embark on their own path towards sobriety. Furthermore, White discussed her sobriety and fitness routine during a podcast, underlining the role of discipline and a clear mind, especially for public figures and mothers.