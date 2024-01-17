Mobius Mobility's iBOT PMD Now Covered by Medicare: Enhancing Accessibility and Independence

In a significant development for mobility and independence, Mobius Mobility, the Manchester, New Hampshire-based company, has announced that their iBOT Personal Mobility Device (PMD) will now be covered by Medicare. This development ensures that the state-of-the-art, multi-modal power wheelchair, known for its ability to navigate diverse terrains, including climbing stairs and operating at eye-level, will be more affordable and accessible for individuals with Medicare insurance.

Enhancing Mobility and Independence

The iBOT PMD stands as a beacon of innovation in personal mobility, offering a remarkable solution for those with disabilities. Lucas Merrow, the CEO of Mobius Mobility, expressed his excitement regarding this development, emphasizing that affordability is a significant factor in the company's mission to enhance mobility for those in need.

Medicare Coverage: A Significant Step Forward

Adding Medicare to the list of funding options for the iBOT PMD has been highlighted as a significant step forward by Jill Kolczynski, the Director of Reimbursement and Product Management at Mobius Mobility. The iBOT PMD, with its six operating modes, including a 4-Wheel Mode, can traverse uneven surfaces while keeping the user level, thereby offering unparalleled mobility solutions for its users.

Financing and International Expansion

Mobius Mobility continues its commitment to making the iBOT PMD accessible by collaborating with non-profits, credit unions, and offering funding specialists to assist users with insurance and other financial support methods. The iBOT PMD is not confined to the U.S. It is manufactured in Manchester, has been cleared by the FDA for sale in the U.S., and is CE marked for availability in Europe, paving the way for international expansion.