Belize

Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:23 am EST
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize

In a revolutionary stride towards improving civil registry, the Vital Statistics Unit (VSU) of Belize, in tandem with various international partners, has made remarkable progress in 2023. The introduction of mobile clinics has significantly streamlined the process of birth and death registration in the country, breaking previous records.

Revolutionizing Birth and Death Registration

Throughout the year, these clinics have successfully documented a record number of 7,791 births and 1,588 deaths. The project was initiated in January at The Hub in Belize City, where the first wave of registrations took place, recording 178 births and providing over 450 people with their certificates.

This innovative approach has not only made the process more accessible but has also empowered over 3,000 Belizean citizens with official documentation.

Collaborative Efforts Yield Success

The success of this initiative can be attributed to the collaborative efforts involving international organizations such as UNICEF, UNHCR, Humana People to People, the Human Rights Commission of Belize, and the US Embassy. Apart from birth and death registrations, these mobile clinics have also provided other essential services including deed polls, certificate applications, and corrections of records. The outreach of these clinics extends especially to individuals residing in remote areas, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in this crucial process.

Looking Ahead: Expansion in 2024

The VSU is determined to sustain this momentum into the next year. Plans for extending the mobile clinics to the Cayo and Corozal districts are already underway for early 2024. This initiative underscores the Belize government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to vital services for its population and ensuring full recognition and rights for all Belizean citizens.

Belize Health International Relations
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

