Mark Williams, a resilient 39-year-old diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) 18 months ago, is set to present the match ball at the iconic Doddie Weir Cup during the Wales vs. Scotland rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. This event marks a poignant first - the first time the match will be held in Wales since the passing of Scottish rugby legend and tireless MND campaigner Doddie Weir in November 2022.

The Climax of Doddie Aid 2024

The match also serves as the grand finale of Doddie Aid 2024, the main fundraising event for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, established by Weir in 2017 to further MND research. This year's campaign has seen an overwhelming response, with nearly 20,000 ardent fundraisers raising hundreds of thousands of pounds, powerfully underlining the spirit of solidarity and commitment that pervades the MND community.

An Inspiration within the MND Community

Williams, far from succumbing to his condition, has been a beacon of hope and inspiration within the MND community. He has defied his disease, staying active by climbing Pen-y-Fan and logging an impressive 800 miles for Doddie Aid in the past two years. He continues to urge the public to contribute to these groundbreaking fundraising efforts with the goal of advancing MND research.

Significant Impact of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation

The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation has created waves in the MND fundraising landscape, raising over 4 million pounds since its inception. Doddie Aid is its largest fundraising event, contributing significantly to this tally. To participate or donate to Doddie Aid 2024, individuals can visit doddieaid.com or use the Doddie Aid app, thereby joining the ranks of those who are committed to making a difference in the lives of those affected by MND.