MMA Stands in Solidarity with Parallel Pathway Programme Amidst Specialist Shortage

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has voiced its strong support for the continuation of the Parallel Pathway Programme for specialist training in Malaysia's governmental healthcare facilities. This announcement comes amidst concerns about limited scholarship availability and long wait times for program entry, which has led to an exodus of junior doctors from the country.

Addressing the Specialist Shortage

Dr. Azizan Abdul Aziz, the president of the MMA, has raised concerns about the critical shortage of specialists in Malaysia. The current specialist-to-population ratio stands at a meager 4:10,000, a far cry from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of 14.3:10,000. The country is currently home to less than 13,000 medical specialists, with around 9,000 serving in the Ministry of Health (MoH) facilities.

The Role of the Parallel Pathway Programme

The Parallel Pathway Programme operates in tandem with the masters programs run by local universities and has been instrumental in producing many of the country's specialists. Dr. Azizan warned against imposing any additional restrictions on these training opportunities, emphasizing the necessity of clear, secured, and internationally recognized training for young doctors.

Improving the Healthcare System

The MMA is set to release findings from a postgraduate training pathway survey, expected to shed light on the current challenges and potential solutions. Dr. Azizan has criticized proposals to limit specialist training to national universities, citing the nation's needs and the significant contribution of the Parallel Pathway Programme, particularly in the field of family medicine, to the healthcare system.

Dr. Azizan has urged for the continuation of the partnership between universities and the MoH, cautioning against steps that might lead to brain drain and low morale among healthcare professionals. The MMA's stance underlines the pressing need to address the issues within the specialist training program as part of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad's 100-day key performance index (KPI).