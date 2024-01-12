MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts

In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, an initiative led by the local utility company Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is gaining momentum. The company is urging residents reliant on physician-certified, non-portable life-sustaining equipment to record their details on MLGW’s life support registry. The aim? To equip these individuals with the means to prepare for potential power outages in the city.

Life Support Registry: A Precautionary Measure

The life support registry isn’t merely a list—it’s a lifeline. It is a precautionary measure tailored for those who depend on specific medical devices that are critical for their survival. The qualifying equipment spans from ventilators and iron lungs to Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD). Even apnea monitors for premature infants are included in this list. Furthermore, heart monitors for newborn babies aged six months or less are approved as temporary life-sustaining equipment.

Register, Prepare, and Stay Informed

MLGW is urging those who qualify to add their names to the registry. Registering is as simple as dialing a designated phone number, 901-544-6549. This proactive measure allows residents to stay informed and prepared for power outages, ensuring their life-sustaining equipment remains functional. Alongside this, the announcement includes a reminder for residents to download the FOX13 Memphis app. This platform serves as a vital source for breaking news in their area.

More than a Utility Service

With this initiative, MLGW exemplifies its role as more than a utility service—it’s a community ally. The life support registry is a testament to the company’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of its most vulnerable residents. In addition, the utility company’s call to action is a reminder that we, as a community, should continually strive to protect those who are most dependent on us.