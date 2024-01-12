en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts

In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, an initiative led by the local utility company Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is gaining momentum. The company is urging residents reliant on physician-certified, non-portable life-sustaining equipment to record their details on MLGW’s life support registry. The aim? To equip these individuals with the means to prepare for potential power outages in the city.

Life Support Registry: A Precautionary Measure

The life support registry isn’t merely a list—it’s a lifeline. It is a precautionary measure tailored for those who depend on specific medical devices that are critical for their survival. The qualifying equipment spans from ventilators and iron lungs to Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD). Even apnea monitors for premature infants are included in this list. Furthermore, heart monitors for newborn babies aged six months or less are approved as temporary life-sustaining equipment.

Register, Prepare, and Stay Informed

MLGW is urging those who qualify to add their names to the registry. Registering is as simple as dialing a designated phone number, 901-544-6549. This proactive measure allows residents to stay informed and prepared for power outages, ensuring their life-sustaining equipment remains functional. Alongside this, the announcement includes a reminder for residents to download the FOX13 Memphis app. This platform serves as a vital source for breaking news in their area.

More than a Utility Service

With this initiative, MLGW exemplifies its role as more than a utility service—it’s a community ally. The life support registry is a testament to the company’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of its most vulnerable residents. In addition, the utility company’s call to action is a reminder that we, as a community, should continually strive to protect those who are most dependent on us.

0
Health United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
An urgent Medical Device Recall/Correction notice was issued on November 13, 2023, due to a drill disconnection error discovered in a surgical device. This notice was promptly dispatched to all consignees, providing specific instructions for the continued use of the affected devices. Continued Use of the Device and Safety Measures Consignees were informed of the
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
11 mins ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
16 mins ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
7 mins ago
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
7 mins ago
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
8 mins ago
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Latest Headlines
World News
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
2 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
3 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
4 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
6 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
6 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
6 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
6 mins
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
6 mins
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
7 mins
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app