Mixed Reality Technology May Reduce Anxiety in Blood Donors, Study Finds

In an attempt to enhance the experience of blood donors and possibly recruit more, a recent study published in the Transfusion journal has discovered that mixed reality (MR) technology may play a significant role. The study, conducted by Suchitra Pandey, M.D., and her team from Stanford University, evaluated responses from 282 blood donors who utilized MR during their donation process.

Mixed Reality Eases Donor Anxiety

The findings revealed that a whooping 84 percent of the participants were drawn to the use of MR, primarily due to its novelty and intriguing features. Interestingly, a large number of staff (69 percent) and donors (68 percent) rated the usability of MR technology as high. Over half of the participants reported experiencing anxiety before donating blood, notably among women, first-time donors, and younger individuals. The use of MR technology seemed to alleviate this anxiety for 68.4 percent of those who experienced pre-donation anxiety.

Increased Willingness to Use MR in Future

Furthermore, more than half of the donors who reported anxiety expressed a willingness to use MR again in future donation processes. This trend was particularly noticeable among younger donors. The adverse reactions recorded were rather minimal, with prefaint reactions and hematomas being the primary complaints.

Implications for Donor Engagement and Retention

The study underscores the potential of MR technology in not only enhancing donor engagement and satisfaction but also in boosting donor retention in blood donation settings. This innovative technology seems to hold the promise of transforming the blood donation process, making it more appealing and less anxiety-inducing for potential donors. It is important to note that two of the authors of the study are employed at Abbott Laboratories, which funded the study. The study serves as a reminder that while statistical data in medical articles can highlight general trends, they should not replace personalized medical advice.