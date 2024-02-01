Mixed Nut Consumption Enhances Brain Health in Older Adults, Study Finds

In a recent groundbreaking study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was revealed that the consumption of mixed nuts can significantly enhance brain insulin sensitivity amongst older adults. The research, led by Dr. Peter Joris from Maastricht University in The Netherlands, was financed by the INC International Nut and Dried Fruit Council and presented promising results in the realm of brain health and aging.

Nuts and Brain Health: The Study

The study, an intervention trial, involved 28 healthy participants aged between 60 and 70 years. The unique aspect of the study design was its randomized, single-blinded, crossover model, which involved a 16-week period of daily consumption of 60 grams of mixed nuts, an 8-week washout period, followed by a control period without nuts.

The mixed nuts included equal portions of walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and hazelnuts. All participants were either overweight or obese, and adhered to the Dutch dietary guidelines during the trial.

How was Brain Insulin Sensitivity Measured?

The study aimed to assess brain insulin sensitivity, and for this, cerebral blood flow responses to intranasal insulin were measured using magnetic resonance imaging. This method offered a non-invasive and reliable way to measure the effects of nut consumption on brain health.

Significant Improvements Observed

Results from the study indicated substantial improvements in brain insulin action, particularly in brain regions that govern metabolic and cognitive functions. Interestingly, peripheral insulin sensitivity remained unchanged. These findings suggest that nut consumption directly influenced the brain, without impacting the overall insulin sensitivity in the body.

The study also reported that nut consumption led to reductions in intrahepatic lipid content, serum LDL cholesterol, and systolic blood pressure. Moreover, despite the high caloric content of nuts, the participants did not gain any weight during the study period.

In conclusion, the study findings highlight the potential of mixed nut consumption in positively influencing regional brain insulin resistance in older adults. This suggests a beneficial role for nuts in the prevention of age-related metabolic and cognitive diseases.