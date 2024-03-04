Mix 106.5 Radiothon Hits $1.45M for Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Showcasing Community Power

The 35th annual Mix 106.5 Radiothon, a pivotal fundraising event, culminated in a remarkable achievement, gathering $1,453,157.35 in donations for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Broadcast live from the center, DJs connected with listeners for 26 hours across two days, highlighting the event's significance and the unwavering support of the community.

Unwavering Support and Generous Hearts

"The radiothon is such an important event for the Children's Center community," expressed Margaret Moon, M.D., M.P.H., co-director and pediatrician-in-chief at the Children's Center. The sentiment was echoed by Tracy Brandys, senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Baltimore, who emphasized the community's collective effort in nurturing hope and happiness through their contributions. This annual event not only raises funds but also invests in groundbreaking research, vital tools, and innovative programs essential for pediatric care.

Funds Fueling Futures

David Hackam, M.D., Ph.D., co-director and surgeon-in-chief, detailed how the donations directly benefit patients. From routine checkups to critical surgeries, the funds enhance the care and experience for thousands of pediatric patients annually. The radiothon's success over the years, now exceeding $28 million in total contributions, underscores the community's commitment to pediatric healthcare excellence and innovation.

Continuing Contributions and Lasting Impact

While this year's radiothon has concluded, the doors to contribution remain open, with ongoing donations welcomed at hopkinskids.org. The sustained support ensures not just immediate benefits but also long-term advancements in pediatric healthcare. The Mix 106.5 Radiothon stands as a testament to the power of community and the collective will to make a difference in the lives of children and families relying on the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The success of the Mix 106.5 Radiothon is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the impact a united community can have. It propels us forward, inspiring more acts of kindness and generosity, ensuring that the children and families at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center continue to receive the best possible care and support for a brighter tomorrow.