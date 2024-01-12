en English
Health

Mitochondria’s Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University

In a breakthrough study led by Junior Associate Professor Takahiko Sato from Fujita Health University, Japan, the role of mitochondria in muscle atrophy—a condition prevalent in aging and sedentary populations—has been significantly elucidated. The research, published in eLife, lays emphasis on the tethering of mitochondria to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and its implications in muscle atrophy.

Understanding Mitochondria-Associated Membranes (MAMs)

Healthy cells feature mitochondria-associated membranes (MAMs), which play a crucial role in regulating various cellular functions. The study discovered that muscle cells in microgravity or with a mutated ‘Mitofusin2’ (MFN2) gene—essential for MAMs—exhibited reduced MAM numbers, mitochondrial problems, and symptoms of muscle atrophy. This observation provides a deeper understanding of how mitochondrial defects can lead to muscle atrophy.

The Notch Signaling Pathway and its Role

Furthermore, the research found an upregulation of the Notch signaling pathway in these cells. By inhibiting Notch signaling with a gamma-secretase inhibitor, DAPT, the researchers partially restored mitochondrial function and MAM numbers. This discovery suggests a new treatment avenue for muscle atrophy related to mitochondrial defects, opening possibilities for future therapeutic developments in this field.

Implications and Future Directions

This revelation holds promise for combating muscle atrophy due to aging and immobility. Supported by various grants from Japanese institutions, this research stands as a testament to the profound contributions of Fujita Health University to health and well-being. Recognized among the top universities in Japan, it continues to advance our understanding of complex health conditions, offering hope for improved therapies and better health outcomes.

Health Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

