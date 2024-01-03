Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat for non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia has met its primary endpoint of hemoglobin response. Moreover, it has achieved statistical significance for key secondary endpoints related to fatigue and hemoglobin concentration improvement. These promising results bolster the potential of mitapivat as a substantial treatment option for adults with non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

Meeting Clinical Endpoints

In the ENERGIZE study, all subgroup analyses favored the mitapivat treatment arm when compared to the placebo. This achievement underscores mitapivat’s potential to address a significant unmet need in the treatment of thalassemia, which affects over half of the clinically significant cases.

A Potential Game-Changer in Thalassemia Treatment

Dr. Sarah Gheuens, Chief Medical Officer at Agios, expressed optimism about the potential of mitapivat as a game-changing treatment option for thalassemia patients. The study’s findings suggest that mitapivat could potentially be the first oral therapy for these patients, filling a void in the treatment landscape. Dr. Ali Taher emphasized the lack of oral treatments for non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia and the health risks associated with a lack of treatment.

Next Steps for Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios is also currently conducting the Phase 3 ENERGIZE-T study for transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients. The company plans to seek regulatory approval for mitapivat by the end of 2024. Further details on the ENERGIZE study outcomes will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Additionally, an investor event was held to discuss the data and next steps for the ENERGIZE-T study.

Notably, mitapivat is already approved as PYRUKYND in the United States and European Union for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency.