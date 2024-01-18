en English
Health

MIT Neuroscientists Unearth Consistent Brain Patterns Across Species

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
MIT Neuroscientists Unearth Consistent Brain Patterns Across Species

MIT neuroscientists have unearthed consistent patterns of electrical activity across the brain’s cortical layers, which remain universal across mammalian species, inclusive of humans. The groundbreaking research revealed that the brain’s superficial layers are dominated by faster gamma waves while slower alpha and beta waves pervade deeper layers. This universal pattern hints at a vital role of these oscillations in the functioning of the brain.

Decoding the Brain’s Electrical Symphony

At the helm of the research team were senior authors Earl Miller, Robert Desimone, and assistant professor André Bastos. The trio postulated that an imbalance in these oscillations could be instrumental in triggering brain disorders such as ADHD and epilepsy. This theory, if proven, could revolutionize our approach to diagnosing and treating such conditions.

FLIP: Unveiling the Brain’s Layered Secrets

The researchers employed a pioneering computational algorithm, FLIP (frequency-based layer identification procedure), to dissect data from multiple cortical areas across various species. The FLIP algorithm has proven instrumental in unveiling the intricate layers of the brain’s electrical activity and their correlation with cognitive functions.

Neurological Disorders: A New Diagnostic Approach?

The revelations from this study bolster the theory that the brain’s spatial organization plays a crucial role in the integration of new information into existing memories and processes. Consequently, the team believes that measuring these oscillations could be a game-changer in the diagnosis of neurological disorders. Furthermore, rebalancing these oscillations may hold the key to treating conditions like attention deficits.

The revolutionary findings of this research were published in the esteemed journal, Nature Neuroscience, on January 18, 2024. As we continue to unravel the mystery of the brain, studies like these pave the way for novel perspectives on neurological disorders and their potential treatments.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

