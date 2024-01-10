en English
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos

When Juana De La O, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), tries to explain the essence of her research on neural tube closure in mouse embryos, she often resorts to food-based analogies. This is because her work, which focuses primarily on the formation of the spinal cord and brain, is a complex study of the mechanisms that drive the building blocks of the central nervous system.

Deciphering the Mechanisms of Neural Tube Closure

De La O’s research is particularly concentrated on defects like anencephaly and craniorachischisis—dire conditions where the head region fails to close in a developing fetus, leading to fatality. The crux of her study is mapping the patterns of tension across the tissue during the critical stages of neural tube closure. This tension plays a pivotal role in enabling the tissue to fold and form a tube, thereby laying the groundwork for the central nervous system.

Observing Patterns of Actin and Myosin

Through the course of her research, De La O has noted changing patterns of actin and myosin—fibrous proteins that are instrumental in cell movement. These observations form a part of her efforts to create an atlas for the early stages of mouse development. However, she acknowledges that her analyses have thus far been confined to fixed samples. To gain a more precise understanding of tissue behavior, she intends to examine live samples in the future.

De La O’s Journey to MIT

Juana De La O’s journey to MIT was influenced by a personal handwritten note in her acceptance letter. Being the first in her family to pursue a PhD, her family’s support played a significant role in her academic journey. Her time at MIT was punctuated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted her lab work and fostered a newfound interest in baking. Her scientific journey has been lauded by her advisor, Professor Adam Martin, who praises her independent research and contributions to the lab.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

