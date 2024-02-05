Missouri Proposes Hiring Five New Workers to Tackle Turnover and Trauma in Mental Health Facilities

In an initiative to combat the pressing issue of high turnover rates and job-related traumatic experiences among workers in the state's mental health facilities, Missouri Governor Mike Parson's administration is proposing a significant hiring move. The plan includes the recruitment of five additional workers, at a cost of $1.6 million. This strategy forms part of the expansive $4.2 billion fiscal blueprint outlined for the upcoming year by the Missouri Department of Mental Health—a small fraction of the state's overall $53 billion budget.

Addressing Workplace Trauma and Turnover

The primary objective of this initiative is to diminish turnover by providing assistance to employees grappling with the daily trauma experienced at their workplace. This trauma often stems from encounters with combative patients. In the last year alone, the Department of Mental Health, under the leadership of Director Valerie Huhn, reported as many as 456 worker compensation claims resulting from on-the-job injuries. This figure amounts to a substantial 20% of all injuries across state government departments. Almost half of these injuries were inflicted by patients, causing the state to incur costs of $9.9 million and lose over 8,000 working days.

High-Stress Jobs and Turnover Rates

The department currently grapples with a turnover rate of around 30%, a figure that escalates in high-stress positions. To combat this issue, the proposal includes the establishment of a new peer network for workplace trauma response. This would entail the appointment of a program manager, four specialists, and the training of 120 volunteers. Additionally, the plan suggests the development of 'wellness spaces' within the facilities as a stress relief resource for staff.

Staffing Challenges and Budget Proposals

Despite recent wage hikes that have somewhat stabilized the workforce, the department continues to face staffing challenges. It often resorts to hiring outside contractors for various positions. The budget proposals by the House are expected to be finalized by mid-March, followed by a presentation to the Senate before the spring break.