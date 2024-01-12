en English
Health

Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
In the heartland of America, a quiet struggle ensues. A struggle between the pressing needs of eye health care and the legal limitations currently faced by optometrists in Missouri. At present, they are unable to perform certain essential procedures such as selective laser trabeculoplasty, YAG posterior capsulotomy, and YAG peripheral iridotomy. These are crucial measures in the treatment of glaucoma and providing after-cataract surgery care. A curious predicament when one considers the comprehensive training that optometrists undergo, encompassing undergraduate and graduate medical education and continuing education.

Impact of Legal Restrictions

The brunt of these restrictions is borne by the rural and underserved areas of Missouri. Here, ophthalmologists are few and far between, and the mantle of eye health care falls squarely on the shoulders of optometrists. An aging population and a projected shortage of ophthalmologists exacerbate the demand for these eye care procedures.

Advocacy for Legislative Change

Stepping up to this challenge, the Missouri Optometric Association is fervently advocating for legislative changes. Their weapon of choice? Senate Bill 956 and House Bill 1963. The goal of these bills is to modernize the state’s optometric scope of practice, a change that many see as necessary. The plan is to expand access to affordable, quality eye and vision care, a need that is becoming increasingly urgent.

A Looming Shortage

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration anticipates a shortage of 1,710 ophthalmologists by the following year. It’s a grim projection that underscores the urgency of supporting the proposed legislation. Optometrists, as the author emphasizes, are highly educated and licensed professionals. They are well-equipped to provide comprehensive eye and vision health care and thus, must be empowered to do so.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

