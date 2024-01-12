Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care

In the heartland of America, a quiet struggle ensues. A struggle between the pressing needs of eye health care and the legal limitations currently faced by optometrists in Missouri. At present, they are unable to perform certain essential procedures such as selective laser trabeculoplasty, YAG posterior capsulotomy, and YAG peripheral iridotomy. These are crucial measures in the treatment of glaucoma and providing after-cataract surgery care. A curious predicament when one considers the comprehensive training that optometrists undergo, encompassing undergraduate and graduate medical education and continuing education.

Impact of Legal Restrictions

The brunt of these restrictions is borne by the rural and underserved areas of Missouri. Here, ophthalmologists are few and far between, and the mantle of eye health care falls squarely on the shoulders of optometrists. An aging population and a projected shortage of ophthalmologists exacerbate the demand for these eye care procedures.

Advocacy for Legislative Change

Stepping up to this challenge, the Missouri Optometric Association is fervently advocating for legislative changes. Their weapon of choice? Senate Bill 956 and House Bill 1963. The goal of these bills is to modernize the state’s optometric scope of practice, a change that many see as necessary. The plan is to expand access to affordable, quality eye and vision care, a need that is becoming increasingly urgent.

A Looming Shortage

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration anticipates a shortage of 1,710 ophthalmologists by the following year. It’s a grim projection that underscores the urgency of supporting the proposed legislation. Optometrists, as the author emphasizes, are highly educated and licensed professionals. They are well-equipped to provide comprehensive eye and vision health care and thus, must be empowered to do so.