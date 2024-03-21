Missouri Mother Critically Injured by Drunk Driver After St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Lindsay Jaco, a 36-year-old Missouri mother, is currently fighting for her life after being struck by an alleged drunk driver following St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The tragic incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on a Saturday, leaving Jaco with severe brain injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. Amidst despair, there's a glimmer of hope as Jaco, mother of two, has shown signs of improvement, managing to utter words and make slight movements.

Advertisment

Tragic Turn of Events

According to police reports, Jaco and two friends were walking home from a local restaurant in Cottleville, Missouri, when the accident happened. Witnesses say a car hit her from behind, leaving her unconscious on the shoulder of State Highway North. The alleged driver, 59-year-old Antoinette Bayless of Valley Park, was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol on charges of driving while intoxicated. Despite the severity of the situation, Bayless was released after a 12-hour hold. The condition of Jaco has since galvanized the community, with a GoFundMe set up in her name raising over $12,000 to aid her recovery.

Community and Family Rally

Advertisment

Jaco's sister, Amanda Cowee, expressed the family's shock and determination to support Lindsay through her recovery. The incident has not only devastated the family but also raised questions about pedestrian safety during major events. Cottleville's St. Patrick's Day celebration, which attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 attendees, is now under scrutiny as the town contemplates measures to ensure such a tragedy doesn't occur again. Meanwhile, Jaco's resilience is a beacon of hope for her family, who remain by her side, rooting for her recovery.

Looking Forward

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the consequences of drunk driving and the importance of pedestrian safety, especially during large community events. As Jaco continues her battle for life, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilant safety measures. The community's response, rallying around the Jaco family, underscores the strength of communal support in times of crisis. While the road to recovery may be long, the unwavering support for Lindsay Jaco and her family heralds a beacon of hope amidst tragedy.