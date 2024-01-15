Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes ‘New Normal’

In the St. Louis area, a notable surge in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and the flu, has health officials on high alert. Missouri is grappling with a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, as hospitalizations have more than doubled from 332 in November to 799 in mid-January 2024. The state’s health challenges persist, particularly underscored by its COVID-19 death rate of 4.7%, which ranks it among the nation’s top ten states for COVID-19 deaths.

The Factors Behind the High COVID-19 Death Rate

Dr. Kendra Holmes, president and CEO of Affinia Healthcare, attributes the higher death rate in Missouri to poor health outcomes in the state. The prevalence of obesity, chronic disease, and smoking has significantly contributed to the increased COVID-related mortality. The combination of these health issues with the ongoing pandemic has created a perfect storm for the state’s healthcare system.

Vaccinations and Hospital Capacity

However, the situation, according to Dr. Holmes, is not as bleak as during the pandemic’s peak. The success of vaccinations and the fact that hospitals are not being overwhelmed offer glimmers of hope. The emphasis has been on maintaining hospital capacity to ensure the healthcare system can adequately respond to the rising cases.

The Shift in Tracking COVID-19 Spread

Dr. Holmes also points out a shift in tracking the spread of the virus. The focus has moved away from confirmed positivity rates due to the prevalence of in-home testing, which is not tracked. Instead, hospitalization and death rates have become primary indicators being monitored. This change signals a shift in the approach towards managing the virus’s presence in the community.

COVID-19: The ‘New Normal’

Dr. Holmes emphasizes that COVID-19, akin to the flu, has become part of the ‘new normal’. It is not expected to disappear but instead, society has adapted to manage its presence. As we move forward, the focus will be on managing and mitigating the impact of the virus, rather than eradicating it.