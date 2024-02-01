Missouri Assistant Coach Takes Medical Leave for Cancer Treatment: A Testament to the Program's Cancer Awareness Legacy

Missouri men's basketball assistant coach David "Dickey" Nutt announced a temporary leave from his duties to undergo chemotherapy following a recent cancer diagnosis. Nutt expressed his optimism for a full recovery, given the early detection of the disease. He urged the importance of regular screenings for early detection and voiced his intention to return to the team post-treatment, while continuing to support the team remotely.

Missouri Basketball's Legacy of Supporting Cancer Awareness

The Missouri basketball program has a long-standing history of supporting cancer awareness. This legacy is largely attributed to former MU coach Norm Stewart, who founded the Coaches vs. Cancer program following his personal battle with the disease. The initiative, which has been operational for 30 years, has raised over $155 million for the American Cancer Society.

David 'Dickey' Nutt's Respected History in Collegiate Coaching

Nutt, with his extensive experience in collegiate coaching, joined the Missouri staff alongside coach Dennis Gates. His dedication and commitment to the sport have earned him respect within the community. His colleagues spoke out in support following his announcement. MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois commended Nutt's character and offered prayers.

A Touching Dedication from Arizona Men's Basketball Coach

In a related display of solidarity in the face of cancer, Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd dedicated his team's victory over No. 2 Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on November 10, 2023, to his college friend Andrew Reed, who was battling brain cancer at the time. Regrettably, Reed succumbed to the disease in January 2024.