Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins

Mississippi’s State Department of Health has announced a comprehensive retesting of medical marijuana products for the presence of pesticides and mycotoxins, toxins produced by fungi. This proactive step, initially implemented on December 21, was publicized by the department in a recent press release. The move was made despite the absence of any reported illnesses linked to the medical marijuana products. The retesting is conducted in licensed facilities under the department’s supervision, as part of Mississippi’s regulatory compliance measures.

Priority-Based Retesting

Laura Goodson, the director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, emphasised the crucial role of the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. This system allows for the precise identification of affected batch and lot numbers, thereby facilitating rapid and efficient retesting procedures. The retesting is being prioritized based on product type. Cannabis flower or bud, the primary ingredient for many products, is being tested first, followed by concentrates and infused products.

Health Department’s Vigilance

The Health Department’s decision to retest the products comes after an anonymous phone call alleged improper testing procedures at Rapid Analytics, a major testing lab in Natchez, which tests approximately 70% of the state’s medical marijuana products. The retesting process is expected to take several weeks to complete, and there are concerns about a limited supply for dispensaries during this period.

Resumption of Market Availability

As the testing progresses and batches are cleared, the hold on those specific products will be lifted, and they will be reintroduced to the market. Patients have been encouraged to contact dispensaries to stay updated about product availability. While this may cause temporary inconvenience, the retesting is a necessary step to ensure the safety and efficacy of the medical marijuana products.