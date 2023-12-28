en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins

Mississippi’s State Department of Health has announced a comprehensive retesting of medical marijuana products for the presence of pesticides and mycotoxins, toxins produced by fungi. This proactive step, initially implemented on December 21, was publicized by the department in a recent press release. The move was made despite the absence of any reported illnesses linked to the medical marijuana products. The retesting is conducted in licensed facilities under the department’s supervision, as part of Mississippi’s regulatory compliance measures.

Priority-Based Retesting

Laura Goodson, the director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, emphasised the crucial role of the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. This system allows for the precise identification of affected batch and lot numbers, thereby facilitating rapid and efficient retesting procedures. The retesting is being prioritized based on product type. Cannabis flower or bud, the primary ingredient for many products, is being tested first, followed by concentrates and infused products.

Health Department’s Vigilance

The Health Department’s decision to retest the products comes after an anonymous phone call alleged improper testing procedures at Rapid Analytics, a major testing lab in Natchez, which tests approximately 70% of the state’s medical marijuana products. The retesting process is expected to take several weeks to complete, and there are concerns about a limited supply for dispensaries during this period.

Resumption of Market Availability

As the testing progresses and batches are cleared, the hold on those specific products will be lifted, and they will be reintroduced to the market. Patients have been encouraged to contact dispensaries to stay updated about product availability. While this may cause temporary inconvenience, the retesting is a necessary step to ensure the safety and efficacy of the medical marijuana products.

0
Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith

By Rafia Tasleem

A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones

By Mazhar Abbas

Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?

By Safak Costu

Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Il ...
@Canada · 36 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Il ...
heart comment 0
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare

By Geeta Pillai

Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look

By Rafia Tasleem

The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
32 seconds
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
1 min
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
1 min
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
6 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
7 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
8 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
8 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
8 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
9 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
8 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app