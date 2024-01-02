Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding

The Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities has declared the availability of a substantial $200,000 in grant funding for the year 2024. Aiming to support various initiatives that seek to enhance the lives of people with developmental disabilities, the grants will also extend their benefits to their families and local communities. A broad range of organizations, including nonprofits, for-profits, educational institutions, and government entities, are eligible to apply for these grants.

Investing in Inclusive Programs

The Council plans to fund at least three distinct projects with the available funds. These projects, beginning on July 1st, will be supported through one-year grants. Interested organizations have until noon on March 8th to submit their proposals via the council’s official website, mscdd.org. The potential projects that could be considered for funding are wide-ranging, with a focus on developing leadership skills or introducing innovative service approaches in diverse sectors such as education, employment, health, or housing.

Funding Source and Application Details

The grant funds are sourced from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living. For those interested in applying or seeking further information, the Council can be contacted via phone or email.

Other Successful Inclusive Programs

Programs that facilitate inclusive postsecondary education for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities are increasingly gaining recognition and support. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, for instance, ensures that students with intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to free public education. Programs under this act, such as The Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth at Kennesaw State University, have boasted successful outcomes with an 85% graduation rate for their two-year program and 65% of their students being employed within a year of program completion.