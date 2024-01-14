Mississippi Braces for Severe Cold: Officials Urge Preparedness, Assure Gas Supply

Mississippi is gearing up for an imminent wave of bitterly cold weather. Key officials from various sectors, including Atmos Energy’s Director of Public Affairs, Robert Lesley, have issued a plea to residents to brace themselves for the icy blast and have confirmed the ample availability of natural gas supplies for heating needs.

Proactive Measures to Secure Natural Gas Supply

Lesley underscored the company’s forward-thinking strategy in liaising with suppliers to guarantee an adequate gas supply to heat homes. Atmos Energy, aware of the critical role it plays in providing a lifeline to residents during harsh winters, has left no stone unturned in its preparations for the cold snap.

Health Officials Warn of Cold Weather Risks

Public health officials too have been vocal about the perils of prolonged exposure to extreme cold. Jim Pollard, Public Affairs manager for AMR Central Mississippi, pointed to the risks of hypothermia and frostbite, conditions that can creep up on individuals enduring frigid temperatures for extended periods. Pollard offered advice on staying warm, including the use of layering, caps, and gloves, even when indoors.

Protection Measures for the ‘Four P’s’

He also emphasized the need to safeguard what he termed the ‘Four P’s’: people, pipes, pets, and plants. Mississippi residents are being encouraged to find ways to keep warm and take necessary steps to shield their health and property during the severe cold spell.

The preparedness extends to travel and infrastructure, with warnings about potential disruptions due to freezing rain, sleet, and ice accumulation. Adams County Emergency Management Agency is set to open the Safe Room for residents seeking warmth and shelter from the winter storm, while warming stations will open in Concordia Parish. City authorities, in coordination with the American Red Cross and other agencies, plan to open an emergency shelter on Monday, complete with food, cots, and security provided by the Jackson Police Department. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is also treating state roadways with brine to prevent ice formation on bridges and overpasses.

With temperatures expected to plunge as low as 10 to 18 degrees by Monday, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstressed. Mississippi stands united and prepared, ready to face the winter storm head-on.