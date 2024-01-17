Missing Man Found in Kilbehenny: Community Rallies in Support

In a stunning turn of events, Cian Murtagh, a 30-year-old man who spent his formative years growing up in state care, was discovered in a severely malnourished state in the Galtee Woods, after being the subject of a missing persons alert earlier this month. The incident unfolded near Cooper's Wood, a popular locale in the vicinity of King's Yard, Kilbehenny, where local residents on a typical Sunday stroll stumbled upon Cian.

A Community Rallies

The discovery followed a search operation involving community members, the Cahir garda, ambulance services, and staff of King's Yard that had been underway in the North Cork and South Tipperary/East Limerick areas towards the end of the previous week. Moss Fitzgerald, a resident of Kilbehenny and a key figure in the search operations, confirmed that Cian is now hospitalized and receiving the necessary care. Fitzgerald further expressed heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who played a part in locating Cian, underlining the remarkable community spirit that made it possible.

A Life on the Streets

Prior to his disappearance, Cian was featured in a Virgin Media documentary that aired in March of the previous year. In the documentary, Cian shared his experiences of being homeless despite holding a full-time job in Dublin. He recounted the trials of his upbringing in care, clarified that he did not use alcohol or drugs, and discussed the daily practicalities and challenges of living on the streets, such as assaults, cold weather, and charging a phone. His employer's efforts to help him navigate his difficult circumstances were also highlighted.

A Beacon of Hope

Heartened by Cian's rescue, the Kilbehenny Community Centre has launched a Go Fund Me campaign with the aim of raising €200,000 to fund a home for Cian, who has never had a home and has been homeless for many years. The fundraiser has already generated almost €3,000 in donations, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Cian's life and offering a glimmer of hope for a better future.