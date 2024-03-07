Miss Yorkshire Tackles Three Peaks Challenge for Mental Health, Aims for Miss England

Chloe McEwen, known for her triumph over mental health struggles, now Miss Yorkshire, is embarking on a significant undertaking for a cause close to her heart. As she prepares for the Miss England Final on May 16, Chloe is not just focusing on the crown but also on raising awareness and funds for mental health and cancer support through arduous physical challenges, including the formidable Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Advertisment

Overcoming Personal Battles to Support Others

At 16, Chloe faced her own mental health ordeal, leading to an extended hospital stay and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her journey from recovery to becoming Miss Yorkshire has been nothing short of inspirational. Now, she's channeling her experiences to support MIND, a Harrogate-based mental health charity.

By undertaking the 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, which includes a total ascent of 1585m (5200ft), Chloe aims to shed light on the importance of mental wellbeing. Her efforts don't stop there; she's also committed to running 50k in various stints before May to raise funds for Balls to Cancer, another cause she's deeply passionate about.

Advertisment

Using Pageantry as a Platform for Change

Chloe's entry into the Miss Yorkshire and Miss England competitions is driven by her desire to leverage the visibility these platforms offer to advocate for mental health awareness and support. By sharing her story and the tools that helped her navigate her mental health journey, she hopes to inspire and aid others facing similar challenges. Her dedication to her cause is evident in her determination to take on physically demanding challenges to raise funds and awareness.

Looking Towards the Future

If Chloe secures the Miss England title, her journey will not end there. Her eyes are set on the Miss World stage, where she plans to continue her advocacy on a global scale. Chloe's story is a powerful reminder of how personal struggles can transform into a force for positive change. Through her fitness regimen, support network, and unwavering commitment to her causes, Chloe is not just aiming for a crown; she's on a mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of those battling mental health issues and cancer.

Chloe's charity efforts and her journey can be followed on Instagram at chloemcewen8, where she shares updates and inspiration from her journey. As she tackles each challenge, Chloe's story serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action, reminding us of the power of resilience and the impact of using one's platform for the greater good.