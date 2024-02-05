Misinformation in Cancer Treatment Articles: A Threat to Health and Democracy

One in every three of the most popular cancer treatment articles on social media is infused with misinformation, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. This startling revelation underscores an impending danger to readers who may unknowingly consume and act on these inaccuracies.

Democracy's Hierarchy of Needs

Parallel to this, a concept of a hierarchy of democratic needs is emerging, drawing parallels with the well-known Maslow's hierarchy of needs and survival advice from experts like Bear Grylls. In the context of a democratic society, the base level of this hierarchy is anchored in literacy and access to reliable news.

Historical figures like Thomas Jefferson and historian Alan Taylor have long emphasized the relationship between education, literacy, and the effective exercise of democratic power. Yet, a significant portion of the US population continues to grapple with literacy issues or resides in news deserts, areas lacking access to hard news that is essential for informed decision-making.

The Right to Reality

In response to this, there are calls for educational reforms and the establishment of a 'right to reality.' This right would support local and reliable news institutions, ensuring that citizens have the resources they need to participate fully in a democracy. The argument pushes for this to be prioritized before other electoral reforms, as literacy and access to hard news form the bedrock of the democratic needs hierarchy.

The Intersection of Misinformation and Democracy

The revelation from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute study about misinformation in cancer treatment articles on social media becomes particularly alarming at this intersection. It not only threatens individual health but also undermines democratic values by distorting the reality necessary for informed participation.