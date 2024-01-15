en English
Health

Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities

Charity Watkins, a Black woman and a mother, suffered a grave misdiagnosis after giving birth. Initially shrugged off as symptoms of postpartum depression or flu, her exhaustion, breathlessness, and cough were later identified as heart failure. Watkins’ case is not an isolated incident, but a reflection of a deeper and systemic issue in the U.S healthcare system. Misdiagnosis, affecting 12 million U.S. adults annually, poses serious implications, including death or permanent disability. The issue disproportionately impacts women, especially from racial and ethnic minorities.

The Scope of Misdiagnosis

A study in JAMA Internal Medicine revealed that nearly a quarter of hospital patients who died or were transferred to intensive care had been misdiagnosed. The BMJ Quality & Safety journal estimated that misdiagnosis results in 795,000 deaths or permanent disabilities each year. Women and minorities are 20% to 30% more likely to be misdiagnosed than white men. Misdiagnosed conditions range from heart attacks to strokes and lung cancers.

Maternal Mortality & Misdiagnosis

U.S. maternal mortality rates, particularly among Black women, are the highest among developed countries. Heart failure is a leading cause of death after childbirth. Misdiagnosis can deprive patients of critical early treatments, disproportionately affecting minority groups. The lifespan of Black women in America is being significantly shortened due to misdiagnoses and systemic failures in the healthcare system.

Causes and Solutions

The causes of misdiagnosis include underinsurance, lack of access to quality hospitals, racial bias, and systemic issues within the healthcare system. Efforts to improve diagnosis include recognizing implicit biases, improving doctor-patient communication, and addressing systemic shortcomings in healthcare delivery. Watkins herself has become a vocal advocate for better medical care and is studying the psychosocial effects on Black mothers who survive severe childbirth complications.

Health United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

