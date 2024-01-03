Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

On January 3, 2024, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, revealed its plans to participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place in San Francisco, California, will feature a presentation by Mirum Pharmaceuticals on January 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT. The presentation will include a live question and answer session, with the entire event available via webcast on the company’s website.

A Leader in Rare Disease Therapies

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is renowned for its specialization in therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The company’s portfolio includes three approved medications: LIVMARLI (maralixibat) oral solution for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome, CHOLBAM (cholic acid) capsules for treating bile acid synthesis disorders and peroxisomal disorders, and CHENODAL (chenodiol) tablets for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Expanding the Treatment Horizon

Extending its commitment to offering valuable treatments, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has submitted applications for the approval of LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients in both the U.S. and Europe. The company’s research pipeline also includes promising investigational treatments such as volixibat for liver diseases. Current ongoing studies aim for potential registration for primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cholangitis.

Progress on Clinical Trials

Furthering its research efforts, Mirum reported on a Phase 3 clinical study, RESTORE, for CHENODAL targeting CTX treatment. This exemplifies the company’s dedication to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting both children and adults. For more information regarding Mirum’s work and advancements, interested parties can visit the company’s website or follow their social media accounts.