Miriqa Hair Nutrition Supplements Now Exclusive at Belo Clinics, Boosting Confidence with Natural Ingredients

Vivaro Health Sciences Inc. recently announced an exclusive partnership with Belo Medical Group, aiming to improve access to products that promote healthier, more radiant hair. Miriqa Professional Hair Nutrition is celebrated for its natural formula that enhances hair health, offering a blend of natural ingredients, including saw palmetto berry and tocotrienol, to support stronger, more resilient hair growth.

Advertisment

Transformative Natural Ingredients

At the heart of Miriqa Professional Hair Nutrition are key natural components like saw palmetto berry, which helps maintain hair thickness by inhibiting DHT production, a hormone linked to hair loss. Tocotrienol, a powerful antioxidant, activates hair stem cells to promote growth while protecting against oxidative stress. The supplement also includes tripeptide collagen for structural hair support, keratin forte for foundational strength, and biotin to fortify hair against breakage, ensuring overall hair health.

User Testimonials and Health Benefits

Advertisment

Users of Miriqa, including men and women, have reported significant benefits. One user, Ben, noted, "Miriqa has helped my hair grow so much thicker." Such testimonials underscore the effectiveness of Miriqa's natural formula in enhancing hair health and confidence. The partnership with Belo Medical Group aligns with Vivaro's goal of boosting Filipinos' confidence through improved hair health.

Partnership with Belo Medical Group

"It's cliche, but hair is every man and woman's crowning glory. A healthy head of hair has the power to make us feel more confident about ourselves. So it made the most sense for Vivaro to partner with a medical group that's known as a world-class leader in surgical and non-surgical beauty solutions to exclusively offer Miriqa's availability in the Philippine market. We have the same goal - to help bring out the best confidence in Filipinos," said Ed Bayona, Vivaro Health Sciences General Manager. To experience the Miriqa Hair difference, visit any Belo Medical Clinic nationwide.

This innovative partnership between Vivaro Health Sciences and Belo Medical Group marks a significant step towards improving access to natural hair health solutions. By combining the expertise of a leading beauty solutions provider with a potent natural supplement, they aim to revolutionize the approach to hair care and confidence in the Philippines.